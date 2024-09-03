Dollar nudges at two-week highs; yen grabs spotlight

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:29 PM

The dollar hovered near a two-week high on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data, including Friday’s US payrolls, that could influence the size of an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The yen, meanwhile, broke a four-day losing streak against the dollar after media reports cited the Bank of Japan governor reiterating in a document submitted to a government panel on Tuesday that the central bank would keep raising interest rates if the economy and inflation performed as policymakers currently expect.

Japan’s yen has staged a 10 per cent rally in the last two months - aided in part by official intervention. Its gains on Tuesday pushed the dollar down 0.7 per cent to 145.975.

“The governor of the Bank of Japan wrote a letter to the Japanese government, explaining the decision to raise rates in July. He also said that the BOJ will continue to raise interest rates ‘if the economy and prices perform as expected’,” XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said.

“The yen is higher on the back of these comments,” she said.

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to $1.1039, while sterling eased 0.17 per cent to $1.3124.

That left the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, up 0.15 per cent at 101.80, around its highest in two weeks. The index fell 2.2 per cent in August on expectations of US rate cuts.

Investor focus this week will squarely be on the US payrolls data due on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts in a nod to concern over a softening in the labour market.

Ahead of that, job openings data on Wednesday and the jobless claims report on Thursday will be in the spotlight.

Markets are pricing in a 69 per cent chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut when the Fed meets on Sept. 17 and 18, with a 31 per cent probability of a 50-bps cut, CME FedWatch tool showed.