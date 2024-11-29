Contact Financial Holding Reports robust 71 per cent profit surge for Q3 2024; financial portfolio reaches EGP 20.8 billion

The strong growth underscores Contact's effective operational strategy, focused on innovation and responsiveness to market demand

Contact Financial Holding, Egypt's leading non-bank financial services provider, has announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing a remarkable 71% year-on-year increase in profit.

In Q3 2024, Contact's consolidated operating income rose to EGP 692 million, representing a 36 per cent year-on-year increase, while the total financing portfolio expanded to EGP 20.8 billion. This growth reflects Contact’s commitment to providing diversified financial solutions and meeting the evolving needs of the Egyptian market. Significant drivers of this growth included higher demand across segments like personal and auto finance, as well as continued strong performance in mortgage and working capital financing.

The insurance division saw impressive growth, with gross written premiums (GWPs) increasing by 50 per cent to EGP 1.8 billion for the first nine months of 2024. This growth was driven by the outstanding performance of Sarwa Life and Sarwa Insurance, which expanded their product offerings and market reach, bolstering Contact's income streams and reinforcing its market position.

On the digital side, Contact has continued to lead in fintech innovation with the growth of its 'ContactNow' app, the first all-in-one digital financial platform in Egypt. Since the start of 2024, the app has seen 234,000 new downloads, totaling 1.1 million since its launch, and added 150,000 new customers. ContactNow offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including bill payments and installment plans, enhancing user engagement and fulfilling customer needs seamlessly.

In the automotive market, Contact's "ContactCars.com" platform reported an 80 per cent increase in user traffic, reaching 1.3 million monthly users. Paid dealer registrations also rose by 52 per cent, further establishing ContactCars.com as a leading platform for vehicle transactions in Egypt. The recent addition of the "Otlobha" service allows users to secure competitive car prices quickly, enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding the platform's user base.

Commenting on the results, CEO Said Zater noted, "Our Q3 results reflect Contact's resilience and our ability to innovate in a dynamic market. The recent opening of our Dubai branch is a milestone in our regional expansion strategy, aimed at delivering convenient financial services to Egyptians residing in the UAE. We are committed to further advancing our digital platforms and broadening our financing and insurance product portfolio to drive sustainable growth and profitability."

Contact has become closely associated with Said Zater, a leading figure in Egypt's and the Middle East's non-banking financial services sector. Since joining Contact Financial Group in 2001, he has played a pivotal role in its growth. Under his leadership as managing director of Contact Financial Holding and CEO of the group since 2020, Contact has achieved remarkable expansion over the past five years.

Zater also spearheaded the establishment of Egypt's first Consumer Finance Federation, serving as its inaugural president since 2021. His efforts in regulating the consumer finance market have significantly contributed to its recent growth and success.