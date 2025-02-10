AI startup DeepSeek continues to lift tech stocks in China, Hong Kong

Photo: AFP

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks were broadly higher on Monday as optimism around Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek continued to lift tech stocks, while better-than-expected inflation data buoyed sentiment.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 per cent to 3,313.75 points by the midday break, adding to the 1.6 per cent advance in the previous week.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was little changed after fluctuating between gains and losses.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.4 per cent and the Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.8 per cent to a four-month high.

AI-related shares led gains on continued optimism around DeepSeek. Chipmaker Cambricon Technologies jumped 6.2 per cent and AI firm CloudWalk Technology surged to the 20 per cent daily trading limit, leading gains onshore.

China's three largest telecom operators — China Mobile , China Unicom and China Telecom — gained 1.2 per cent to 5.9 per cent after saying they were working with DeepSeek's open source model to "promote inclusive application of the latest AI technology".

"Onshore market could keep this upward momentum until the Two Sessions in March despite the volatility, boosted by the launch of DeepSeek AI which has increased market confidence," analysts at China Securities said in a note.