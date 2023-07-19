Mark Zuckerberg's Threads loses half of its active users in a week: Report

According to a study by data-tracking site Similar Web, daily active users on Threads plummeted from 49 million to 23.6 million in a week

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 3:56 PM

Meta’s Threads app, which gained 100 million signups within five days of its launch on July 6, reportedly witnessed a drop in usage and lost nearly half its active users in a week.

According to a study conducted by data-tracking site Similar Web, the daily active users on Threads plummeted from 49 million to 23.6 million in a week.

The daily minutes spent in the US on the app, which was being viewed as “Twitter killer”, also dropped drastically. Threads users in the US were spending an average of 21 minutes on the app on July 7 but this came down to around just six minutes by July 14.

The study stated that Threads had more than 49 million daily active users on Android worldwide on its best day on July 7. This was about 45% of the usage recorded by Elon Musk’s Twitter that day. Twitter had over 109 million active Android users on July 7.

But, by July 14, the number of active users on Threads came down to 23.6 million, which was around 22% of Twitter’s active user base.

What is Mark Zuckerberg saying?

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, in a Threads post, said he was optimistic about the app, while claiming that “10s of millions of people now come back daily”.

Zuckerberg added, “The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It'll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community. We've run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I'm confident Threads is on a good path too”.

New Threads features

Meanwhile, Threads continue to add interesting features. A few new features were introduced for iOS users in the last few days. Threads developer Cameron Roth shared that some bugs were fixed and new features rolled out with an iOS update.

The features include translations, “follows tab” on the activity feed, an option to subscribe to unfollowed users, “activity feed scrolling”, “tappable reposter labels [reshare posts hassle-free]”, and “following + on thread replies page [a page to keep track of all the replies on your posts]”, among others.

