MAG appoints Swissboring for enabling works at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside

MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the appointment of Swissboring for a contract valued at Dh55 million to start shoring and piling work at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside part of the Keturah Resort. The company will launch a tender for the development’s main contractor in Q4 2023.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside comprises 177 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions. Keturah Resort offers homeowners an impressive range of world-class facilities, including a five-star wellness hotel; a private members-only club; a women’s club; a kids club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star restaurants; a 550-metre promenade; sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, 24/7 private parking with valet; and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “We are pleased with the appointment of Swissboring, and we are confident that its expertise will help us realise this project, which will be an ideal option for those seeking an immersive wellness-luxury lifestyle in Dubai with world-class amenities. The project has attracted heightened interest from buyers and investors, with sales reaching over Dh2 billion, emphasising the huge demand on unique developments in the market and our unique Keturah concept.”

Keturah Resort by MAG is located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary in Ras Al Khor, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.

