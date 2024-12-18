Luxury beachfront living expands in Abu Dhabi

Jacob Arabo and Husein Salem

Ohana Development, a leading real estate developer renowned for its attainable luxury properties, has announced its partnership with Jacob & Co., the global luxury timepiece and jewellery brand, to unveil ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’. The developmen is set to redefine luxury beachfront living in Abu Dhabi, offering residents direct beach access, stunning sea views and a resort-style experience.

The project offers two distinctive living experiences. The villas collection combines avant-garde architecture with breathtaking beach views surrounded by a natural reserve, while the beach view apartments feature high-end residences designed for comfort and adorned with luxurious finishes. Both experiences seamlessly combine the serene blue of the sea with the greenery of the natural reserve and its diverse wildlife, offering curated amenities amidst a setting that celebrates the harmony of nature and luxury.

Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Al Jurf, the project enjoys unparalleled connectivity, positioned near Al Maktoum International Airport — set to become the world’s largest upon completion. Its prime location is further enhanced by direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, the main highway connecting the two emirates.

Units include one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three- to six-bedroom villas, as well as penthouses, sky mansions, canal-front mansions and beachfront mansions. Engineer Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: “Our collaboration with Jacob & Co., a renowned global name in luxurious timeless masterpieces, marks a significant step in redefining luxury living in the UAE. ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’ exemplifies our unwavering commitment to crafting extraordinary living spaces that seamlessly blend world-class design, unmatched comfort and a lifestyle of refined sophistication. This project is more than just a development; it represents the pinnacle of elegance and iconic beachfront living, offering residents state-of-the-art amenities and an unparalleled living experience.” Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., said: “We believe in creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary, merging unique designs inspired by our collections with unparalleled luxury. Partnering with Ohana Development allows us to extend our philosophy of excellence and craftsmanship to a new level. This project is a testament to our shared vision of delivering iconic creations that inspire and enrich lifestyles. We are proud to bring our signature luxurious touch to this extraordinary project in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular.”

The project boasts an array of exceptional amenities, including world-firsts such as the Jacob & Co. Beach Club, Jacob & Co. Residents Club, and the Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge. Residents will also enjoy state-of-the-art wellness facilities, tranquil outdoor spaces, and several curated experiences. The official project launch is scheduled for Q1 2025.