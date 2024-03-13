Laure wants to encourage more women to seek out careers in the machinery industry

Laure Ashton, Escavators team member during the revised range event, includes three JCB models – the 3CX, 3CX Plus and the 3CX PRO in Dubai on Friday. 01 March, 2024. Photo by Shihab

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 4:28 PM

Even as a child Laure Ashton wanted to do the things that the men did. She knew she was different and willing to challenge herself.

As she grew up, she realised that the kitchen was not going to take over her life. She was determined to find her future outside the comfort of her home in Africa.

After moving to France, Laure began to explore areas of work that most women would shy away from. She was always fascinated by machines and what they could do.

When she moved to the UK, after settling into being a full-time mother and farmer, she then found her calling at JCB, the world’s largest heavy equipment manufacturer. Where she started on the production line and eventually became a member of the Demonstration team and World-Famous Dancing Digger Team.

“I always wanted to break down gender stereotypes,” Laure said during JCB’s new product launch demonstration in Dubai where she was a demo operator in a ton-heavy construction excavator.

“I wanted to speak up for women to react. I do not want women to only be in the kitchen,” she added. “I want women to be out and prove that jobs like construction work are not just for men. We can do it as well.”

“I have always been fascinated by machines and what they can do. I like to show the men that women can do it as well.”

Laure said working with heavy machinery was natural to her and gave her a sense of fulfillment as only one of two women performing her role with JCB, who distribute through GB Equipment Solutions (GBES), the authorised and sole dealer for JCB machines.

“When I was picked to come to Dubai for the launch of our new range of machines, I was very excited,” she said. “It was another chance for me to bridge the gender gap in another country, JCB has always made me feel welcome, which is very inspiring. I strongly believe that JCB is the best company to work for as I have now been working here for three years. I am still learning but as you can see, I can do it. And anyone can too.”

As part of her day job back in the UK, Laure receives customers and advises them on what the JCB diggers are capable of.

“Operators are required to go to training schools before they can use these big machines,” she said. “But before that, we give them basic instructions on how to use the tools in the cockpit to prepare them for their new job.”

“I love digging, I love my role in my job as it makes me feel so powerful. But I also like to share my knowledge, and my experience with people.

“You know what, I’m proud of myself."