Klipit launches the world’s first eco-friendly, blockchain-based paperless receipt app in the UAE

Klipit, a digital solutions provider, has unveiled its blockchain-based paperless receipt application for the retail and service sectors.

This platform, launched in UAE, aims to redefine commerce with its efficient, eco-friendly approach to transaction management. Addressing the pressing need for digital solutions – with 76 per cent of GCC consumers showing a preference for digital receipts, according to klipit’s survey – this launch marks a significant step towards sustainable business practices.

With a staggering 95 per cent of paper receipts discarded within days, klipit’ts digital platform resonates with the 70 per cent of Gulf consumers surveyed who increasingly advocate for eco-friendly brands, presenting an opportunity for businesses to innovate sustainably. klipit was holistically designed to empower companies to capture this growth potential, delivering a secure and sustainable service that streamlines the customer experience and transaction management.

“In the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, we’re proud to align with the nation’s vision by crafting a platform that combines efficiency with a commitment to sustainability. klipit doesn’t simply change how transactions are recorded; we’re elevating them into opportunities for enhanced customer engagement, growth, and eco-friendly leadership,” said Venkat Reddy, CEO of klipit.

Designed as a retail application to revolutionize the retail experience through a suite of comprehensive features, the app provides Secure Digital Receipt Management, effectively streamlining the storage and access of receipts, thereby enhancing organizational efficiency. A critical aspect of klipit is its robust Data Security, utilizing blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled protection of transactional data. This is complemented by Business Analytics functionality, which offers valuable insights to help businesses optimize their operations and make data-driven decisions. Additionally, the app boasts a User-friendly Interface, meticulously crafted to simplify transaction processes for both customers and businesses. This combination of features in the klipit app positions it as an essential tool for modern retail, marrying convenience with cutting-edge technology.