Kimball hosts training workshop

PG Vision recently held a workshop for the team at TRUEBELL, the UAE distributor for Kimball products.

Kimball is a legendary brand with its legacy spanned over 50 years in UAE. Kimball continues to play a significant role in the GCC’s culinary lifestyle.

Available across the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, Kimball offers a diverse range of products, including popular ketchups, a variety of sauces such as Chilli, Chilli Garlic, Thai, and Pasta sauces, Kimball dry pasta is added as portfolio extension.

The workshop aimed to equip the TRUEBELL team with in-depth knowledge about Kimball’s unique selling features that set the brand apart from competitors. It also provided insights into Kimball’s evolving marketing strategies to maintain its position in the market.

The event was hosted by Pradeep Gurnani – Founder of PG VISION & attended by Campbell’s leadership team from Malaysia led by Bong Tian Min.