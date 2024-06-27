Key trends to influence luxury eyewear market

Annual exercise is integral to banks’ capital planning
“The UAE continues to be a hub for luxury consumption, driven by a growing affluent population and high disposable incomes,” Gian Paolo Biasotto | co-founder Vision Industry & managing director Optitalia Group – retail and direct channels, said
Excerpts from an interview:
Tell us about the future trajectory of the luxury eyewear market in the UAE, and how is Vision Industry positioned to capitalize on emerging trends?
The future trajectory of the luxury eyewear market in the UAE is expected to be influenced by several key trends, and Vision Industry is well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging dynamics:
Rising Affluence and Demand for Luxury: The UAE continues to be a hub for luxury consumption, driven by a growing affluent population and high disposable incomes. There is a strong demand for luxury eyewear brands that offer exclusivity, quality, and prestige.
Focus on Fashion and Style: Consumers in the UAE place a high value on fashion and style, particularly in eyewear. There is a trend towards statement eyewear pieces that reflect individuality and status, rather than just functional vision correction.
Shift Towards Sustainable and Ethical Choices: There is an increasing awareness and preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products among consumers in the UAE. Luxury eyewear brands that integrate sustainability into their offerings are likely to attract environmentally conscious consumers.
Technological Integration: As mentioned earlier, technological advancements such as virtual try-on, augmented reality (AR), and digital eye exams are reshaping the retail experience. Consumers appreciate innovative solutions that enhance convenience and personalization.
What specific strategies has Vision Industry employed to differentiate itself in the competitive luxury eyewear market of the UAE?
As a brand entering a competitive market, our focus has always been on delivering an exceptional customer experience. This includes personalized service, expert advice on frame selection, and customized fittings to ensure comfort and style.
Emphasizing innovative designs and the use of high-quality materials is another key strategy. We offer a wide array of options, including frames made from premium materials such as titanium, carbon fiber, and exotic woods. These appeal to affluent customers seeking exclusivity and durability. In the world of eyewear, staying ahead of fashion trends is crucial. We frequently update and showcase the latest styles and fashion-forward designs in our showroom, aligning with the preferences of fashion-conscious consumers in the UAE.
Additionally, hosting exclusive events and collaborating with local influencers or celebrities further elevates the brand’s status and visibility in the competitive market. Our DESIGN LAB, which is unique to us, stands as our crowning jewel. Through this, we are able to provide customization options such as engraved initials, bespoke creations, and lens coatings tailored to specific needs. This enhances the luxury experience and sets Vision Industry apart from mass-market competitors.
How does Vision Industry integrate sustainability into its business model, and what impact has this had on consumer perception and purchasing behaviour?
Vision Industry has been integrating sustainability into its business model through various initiatives and practices, which have had a notable impact on consumer perception and purchasing behavior. Many eyewear brands within Vision Industry are increasingly using sustainable materials such as recycled plastics, eco-friendly acetates, and responsibly sourced woods. This shift reduces the environmental footprint of their products.
We actively strive for ethical sourcing practices for materials and components, including fair labor practices and adherence to environmental regulations, which enhance the sustainability credentials of our eyewear brands.
The team has also implemented packaging solutions that use recycled or biodegradable materials and minimized waste generation throughout the supply chain, contributing to our sustainability efforts.
Can you elaborate on the role of technology within Vision Industry’s retail experience? How does it enhance customer engagement and streamline operations?
Technology plays a significant role in Vision Industry’s retail experience, enhancing customer engagement and streamlining operations in several ways:
We offer digital eye exams and vision testing to conduct comprehensive eye exams and vision tests. These technologies provide accurate assessments of customers’ vision needs, allowing for precise prescriptions and recommendations for eyewear.
Technology enables customization options such as selecting frame colors, materials, lens types, and coatings tailored to individual preferences and needs. This personalization enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.
We also actively leverage website platforms and social media to provide convenient shopping experiences. Customers can browse product catalogs, place orders, schedule appointments, and track their eyewear purchases seamlessly.
How does Vision Industry balance the integration of international luxury brands with local tastes and preferences to cater to its diverse customer base?
We carefully curate our product selection to include a mix of well-established international luxury brands that are globally recognized for their quality and prestige. Simultaneously, we incorporate styles and designs that appeal to local tastes, taking into account regional fashion trends and preferences. Our offering is diverse, featuring over 40 brands from around the globe and the option to customize frames from scratch. This ensures that every customer leaves completely satisfied.
