Jumeirah Village Circle sees record price appreciation

Within the booming real estate scenario in Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle stands out as one of the areas enjoying the highest returns for investors.

As a standout performer in Dubai’s real estate landscape, the current demand for off-plan properties in JVC remains robust. With an average price of Dh1,450 per square foot, JVC is an attractive investment proposition for those looking to invest in real estate that promises growth, returns, affordability, family-friendly amenities, luxury, quality, and strategic location.

Since January 2020, JVC has accounted for 10.64 per cent of overall registered sales in Dubai. Between 2012-2024 JVC apartment rents have appreciated by 188 per cent, with studios, 1 and 2 bed apartments fetching over 8 per cent - 10 per cent ROI, with a yield of over 6.67 per cent. This indicates a favorable rental market, buoyed by strong demand from tenants attracted to the district’s family-oriented amenities and well-developed infrastructure. Tenants are gradually becoming property owners as rent prices rise due to an increase in the number of foreign workers entering the country.

JVC in October 2024 has been a top performer with recorded transactions volume at 1,487 and sales value of Dh1.5 billion followed by Business Bay Sales volume at 1,135 transaction and sales value at Dh2.6 billion.

Seeking to cash in on this trend, Tranquil Infra, a boutique developer has unveiled Blossom76 in the heart of JVC.

Blossom76 offers 111 residences from studios, 1 bed apartments with study and plunge pool, 2 bed apartments with laundry, study, and a private plunge pool. Recreational amenities include a Kids play area, swimming pool with a water feature, panoramic rooftop gym, yoga space, bbq & outdoor deck, with retail spaces on the ground floor and a lot more. Prices start at Dh595,888.

Dr. Sharad Nair & Aditya Khurana Dr Sharad Nair, Co-Founder & Chairman, “We harness quality, innovation, and sustainability to create value for investors. We bring a fresh perspective to the market, blending cutting-edge design with unparalleled craftsmanship amidst Dubai’s bustling cityscape. We are setting a new standard for refined living, promising boutique residences that reflect elegance, sophistication, and timeless allure.” Aditya Khurana, Co-Founder & Managing Director, said: “Tranquil Infra Developers aspires to create iconic developments that become benchmarks in the industry, known for their architectural brilliance, sustainable design, and exceptional quality. We believe in creating communities and lifestyles that embody tranquility and elegance.” Despite economic fluctuations worldwide, experts foresee property prices in the UAE are projected to climb a further 5 to 7 per cent annually in 2024 and 2025, driven by surging demand for affordable and mid-market communities that far outstrips available supply. Blossom76 show apartment is available for viewing at their experience center located in Bay Square. Construction slated to begin on January 1, 2025 and handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The project is backed by a strong team, partnering with industry leaders like Emsquare Engineering Consultants for design, supervision and architecture, Adnann Contracting LLC as contractors, and Lawyer Point for legal advisory services. Additionally, Deja Vu and Allegiance will handle the sales channels, contributing to a well-rounded and promising start for the development.