Jumbo Enterprise: Redefining IT Services for the UAE's Digital Future

As a trusted leader in IT services, Jumbo Enterprise leverages five decades of expertise to redefine digital innovation and empower businesses across the UAE

With innovation at its core, this tech giant is redefining the landscape of managed services, consistently earning the trust of clients and garnering industry accolades. Jumbo Enterprise, a key pillar of the prestigious Jumbo Group, has been a trusted name in IT services in the UAE for over 50 years - a legacy that speaks volumes.

The numbers tell the story: Jumbo Enterprise has achieved an impressive 20% year-on-year growth over the past four years. By managing over 500,000 assets across sectors such as government, healthcare, telecommunications, education, and hospitality, the company is playing a pivotal role in driving the UAE's digital transformation with unmatched expertise and reliability.

Here's how they continue to set new benchmarks in the world of IT services.

Redefining IT Solutions for a Modern Era

The leading brand provides a wide range of services such as Managed Print Services, Device as a Service (DAAS), and Managed IT Services. These solutions, which are customized to match each client's particular requirements, are intended to improve efficiency, lower expenses, and simplify processes. The company's dedication to achieving significant results for its partners is further demonstrated by its scalable data center solutions, industry-specific tools, and state-of-the-art Audio-Visual (AV) installations.

Through strategic partnerships with global technology giants such as Lenovo, Check Point, Aruba, BenQ, and Ricoh, Jumbo Enterprise has expanded its portfolio to address critical business needs. Its partnerships with Siemens and HPE-Aruba have been instrumental in rolling out groundbreaking networking solutions that support hybrid work models. With an emphasis on cutting-edge technology like Digital Employee Experience Management, these developments enable companies to streamline operations and maintain an advantage in a cut-throat market.

At the Forefront of the Revolution

With its customer-centric strategy and AI-driven Zero Incident Framework, Jumbo Enterprise has become a leader in the GCC managed services industry, which is expected to reach a value of over $16 billion by 2029. Businesses benefit from flexible service models such as Time and Materials (T&M), SLA-based services, and dedicated Network Operations Center (NOC) support, ensuring customized solutions for every requirement.

Pushing Boundaries with 3D Manufacturing

Jumbo's foray into 3D manufacturing through Jumbo 3D Manufacturing LLC represents a revolutionary development in cutting-edge production methods. The firm provides solutions ranging from small-scale manufacturing to industrial prototype, supporting Dubai's goal of becoming a global center for 3D printing. This project demonstrates Jumbo's dedication to promoting technical advancement and regional economic prosperity as the only UAE-based corporation spearheading 3D printing innovation.

Shaping the Future of Education

Education remains a cornerstone of Jumbo Enterprise's vision for the future. In partnership with Intel Corporation, the company has empowered over 2,000 students and 100 educators through the Intel® Skills for Innovation (SFI) program since 2021. This initiative exemplifies Jumbo's dedication to equipping the next generation with the skills required to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

A Vision for Tomorrow

Looking ahead, Jumbo Enterprise is poised to amplify its offerings in managed services, data center solutions, and enterprise devices. Plans include integrating advanced AV systems for retail and education, introducing innovative point-of-service systems for telecom, and delivering large-scale display solutions for various industries. By harnessing the power of AI and automation, Jumbo is set to deliver measurable outcomes that solidify its leadership in the digital era.

With a legacy built on trust, adaptability, and relentless innovation, Jumbo Enterprise continues to shape the future of IT services and 3D manufacturing in the UAE. As it charts new frontiers, the company remains a steadfast partner for businesses navigating the complexities of digital transformation.