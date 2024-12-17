JK Cement unveils advanced construction chemical solutions at exclusive events in Dubai and Fujairah

JK Cement recently hosted two prestigious events in the UAE, one at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai and the other in Fujairah, to introduce its latest innovations in high-performance construction chemicals under the JK PROFIX brand. The events gathered a distinguished audience of industry experts, contractors, and stakeholders, underscoring JK Cement's commitment to providing advanced construction solutions for the UAE's dynamic market.

Fujairah Event: In-depth showcase of JK PROFIX Solutions

JK Cement hosted a comprehensive showcase in Fujairah, where the spotlight was firmly on the technical excellence and innovation within the JK PROFIX range. The Fujairah event allowed attendees to see first-hand the capabilities of all newly launched solutions. Each product is engineered to meet the specific needs of the construction industry, from waterproofing and flooring to advanced bonding and tiling systems.

The JK PROFIX range includes some of JK Cement's most resilient products, such as the WPC series known for their superior waterproofing capabilities. These products are designed to endure the UAE’s demanding climate, offering contractors reliable and long-lasting solutions that enhance structural integrity and longevity.

Highlighting Innovation at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Following the Fujairah event, the event at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, set a sophisticated tone, providing a luxurious setting that facilitated high-level discussions and interactions with leading developers and contractors in UAE. JK Cement's executives presented the unique features of their JK PROFIX range, which includes solutions tailored for diverse construction needs such as waterproofing, surface treatment, flooring, bonding agents, and tiling systems.

During the event, the audience had the opportunity to engage directly with JK Cement's experts, discussing the application and benefits of the new products. The ambiance of Shangri-La Hotel complemented the event's purpose, allowing guests to explore JK Cement's offerings in an atmosphere of elegance and professionalism. Industry leaders expressed great interest in the JK PROFIX solutions, emphasising the growing demand for high-quality, durable materials in the UAE.

Emphasis on Quality and Sustainability

Both events highlighted JK Cement's commitment to sustainability and quality. The JK PROFIX products are crafted to meet international standards, providing sustainable solutions that align with the UAE's eco-friendly building initiatives. The products are ISO-certified and designed to minimise environmental impact while maximising durability and performance.

JK Cement's representatives assured attendees that each product undergoes rigorous quality testing to meet the construction industry's high standards. By incorporating these products into projects, contractors and developers can enhance structural performance and durability, making them ideal for the UAE's unique construction challenges.

A Platform for Industry Collaboration

The Dubai and Fujairah events provided valuable networking opportunities, connecting prominent figures from the construction industry, consultants, and JK Cement's key clients. Attendees interacted with JK Cement's technical experts, discussing how JK PROFIX products could benefit their projects and address specific industry needs. The platform facilitated meaningful exchanges and collaborations that are expected to lead to successful partnerships in the future.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of JK Cement board members, including Managing Director Dr Raghavpat Singhania, Joint MD and CEO Madhavkrishna Singhania and Amit Kothari, director, JK CEMENT UAE & Africa Business along with other senior leadership members. Their participation in the event underscored the strategic importance of the new product launch and highlighted the company's commitment to leadership and innovation in the cement industry.

For more information on JK Cement's products and services, please visit www.jkcementuae.com.