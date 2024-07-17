J&J beats Wall Street estimates on strong drug sales, nets $22.4B revenue in Q2

The Fund cuts forecasts for the US and Japan in 2024, and upgrade its economic outlook for China, India and Europe
Johnson & Johnson beat estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its drugs, including cancer treatment Darzalex and blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara.
Shares of the drug and device maker rose 1.4 per cent to $153.15 in choppy premarket trading.
Revenue of $22.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $22.3 billion, according to LSEG data. Adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share beat analysts' expectations of $2.70 per share.
Stelara sales rose 3.1 per cent to $2.89 billion, topping analysts' estimate of $2.77 billion according to LSEG data. Darzalex sales rose 18.4 per cent to $2.88 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate of $2.86 billion.
The New Jersey-based drugmaker said it now expected total 2024 sales of $89.2 billion to $89.6 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $88.7 billion to $89.1 billion.
J&J also lowered its annual per-share forecast to a range of $10 to $10.10 from $10.60 to $10.75, to account for a 5-cent increase from improved performance and a decrease of 68 cents related to costs from mergers and acquisitions including its $13 billion purchase of cardiac medical device company Shockwave.
That was among J&J's several deals this year, including its May purchase of experimental skin disorder drugs in two acquisitions worth $2.1 billion.
Sales for its medical technology business rose 2.2 per cent to $7.96 billion from $7.79 billion a year earlier, but fell short of analysts' estimate of $8.17 billion.
Analysts expect Stelara sales of more than $10 billion this year, but this could fall to about $7 billion in 2025 when as many as six close copies of the drug are due to launch in the US.
J&J Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk said he expected to finalise contracts within the next three months that would determine favourable US insurance coverage for Stelara in 2025.
"I'll remind you that we are still calling for growth in our pharmaceutical business despite the biosimilar competition that we intend to encounter next year," he said.
Darzalex, a blood cancer therapy launched in 2015, is expected to bring in sales of more than $11 billion for J&J this year, analysts said.
Despite falling 8.5 per cent from last year's quarter, sales of J&J's cancer drug Imbruvica reached $770 million, beating analysts' estimate of $718 million.
The company's cancer cell therapy, Carvykti, generated sales of $186 million, up nearly 60 per cent from a year earlier, but fell short of the $201 million analysts had predicted.
Tight supply has limited Carvykti sales, with the company working to boost production capacity at its plants in New Jersey and Belgium.
The Fund cuts forecasts for the US and Japan in 2024, and upgrade its economic outlook for China, India and Europe
Move will boost the airline’s available main deck cargo capacity by 30 per cent
His remarks are likely his last until his press conference following the Fed's July 30-31 meeting
The younger generation is becoming more and more diverse than the previous generation, says Miao of NYU Shanghai
A debt crisis is not the base case, but investors are alert to the risk of looser purse strings sparking market stress
Bitcoin jumped, gold climbed towards a record high and the yield curve steepened as investors favoured so called Trump-victory trades
Government offers no comment on whether it intervened last week. Analysts see similarities to suspected May 1 yen intervention
The UAE government offers specific incentives such as a zero per cent tax to QFZDs operating in designated zones