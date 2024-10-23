Jio Haptik, du partner to provide access to GenAI solutions for UAE businesses

Jio Haptik, a global leader in AI-driven customer engagement, is partnering with du, a key player in the UAE’s telecom sector, to expand its horizons through a strategic collaboration.

As per the partnership, the companies will together go to market with Jio Haptik’s GenAI conversational suite for businesses in the UAE. The companies signed the agreement at Gitex Global 2024, the world’s largest tech and startup event, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Ahshad Jussawala, CEO of Jio Haptik, said: “We’re incredibly excited to join forces with du to go-to-market with our pioneering GenAI solutions and more than a decade of AI expertise. The Middle East’s tech-savvy population and favorable government policies create a fertile ground for innovation and advancement. Partnering with du allows us to impact diverse audiences with our innovative GenAI-powered technology that streamlines customer engagement and contact center operations, and elevates the overall experience for customers.” Jio Haptik and du will collaborate on empowering enterprises to harness GenAI for enhanced conversations, better efficiency, and sustainable growth. The alliance marks a pivotal moment in the UAE’s journey to being at the forefront of AI-powered innovation and technology. The partnership empowers Jio Haptik to host its GenAI offerings and WhatsApp tools on du’s cloud platform for increased data privacy while ensuring low-latency connectivity and peak performance.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du said: “Our partnership with Jio Haptik offers the best of both worlds for businesses in the UAE by making innovative GenAI technology accessible without any concerns about data privacy or regulatory complexities. Taking the solutions together with Haptik to du’s enterprise and SMB customers, empowers them to harness the full potential of GenAI for enhanced personalization, efficient operations, and higher customer satisfaction. We are confident our partnership will help businesses foster a competitive edge in a rapidly-evolving digital landscape.”

Jio Haptik already has a strong presence in the UAE, with prominent clients such as Al Futtaim Group, Careem, Lals Group, Al Mandoos, and Prime Healthcare, to name a few. This new partnership further cements its position as a leader in delivering innovative customer engagement solutions in the region.