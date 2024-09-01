Jebel Ali port breaks 9-year record as UAE global trade booms

A container vessel at the port of Jebel Ali. Jebel Ali’s growth is part of DP World’s broader success globally, with total consolidated throughput for the group reaching 42,580,000 TEUs, up 6.8 per cent, compared to the same period in 2023. — File photo

Jebel Ali Port, DP World’s flagship Dubai port, has broken its nine-year-old record in monthly container throughput in July by handling 1,400,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), topping its previous high set in 2015.

The record performance of the port, a testament to the UAE’s fast-increasing bilateral trade volumes following a spate of free trade agreements, follows a strong first-half with the port handling 7.3 million TEUs, up 3.9 per cent year on year, driven by strong inbound cargo movement, particularly from key Asian markets including China, Japan, and South Korea.

DP World said the port’s record-breaking performance reflects the continued growth of Dubai under the broader strategic objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33. “The ongoing expansion of Jafza is also instrumental in driving container traffic through Jebel Ali Port. Now hosting nearly 10,500 companies, Jafza continues to attract leading international corporations, bolstering trade volumes and economic diversification,” the global ports operators said in a statement.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World Group, said Jebel Ali has been a catalyst for the growth of trade and the economy in Dubai and the wider region for over 45 years. As one of the largest and most efficient ports in the world, it remains a cornerstone of our global network, significantly contributing to Dubai’s economic vision and regional trade. “We are committed to building on this achievement, driving innovation, and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global trade hub.”

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO & managing director of DP World GCC, said the new record at Jebel Ali Port highlights DP World’s commitment to excellence in global trade. “The port’s ability to consistently break new ground in container handling is a testament to the strategic investments we’ve made in technology, infrastructure and the robust trade environment in Jafza and Dubai. We anticipate continued growth as we leverage our global network and the promising trade opportunities arising from our national trade agreements.”

Jebel Ali’s growth is part of DP World’s broader success globally, with total consolidated throughput for the group reaching 42,580,000 TEUs, up 6.8 per cent, compared to the same period in 2023. The UAE’s proactive efforts to strengthen bilateral trade through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepas) have contributed to increasing bilateral trade volumes, thanks to reduced tariffs, enhanced market access, and strengthened trade ties with global partners. Recent trade agreements with Chile, Mauritius, Colombia, and South Korea are expected to boost container traffic through Jebel Ali Port further. In addition, the company’s strategic focus on expanding its logistics and digital platforms will enhance operational capabilities and elevate customer service offerings, contributing to continued growth, DP World’s statement said. The performance by Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group is yet another testimony of the UAE’s booming global trade following a wave of recent trade agreements. AD Ports Group, owned by ADQ, has reached the global top 20 rankings of port operators for the first time, according to a recent industry survey. Ranked 19th by Drewry, a UK firm specialising in container port analysis, this achievement highlights the increasing significance of AD Ports Group’s operations. The company has experienced rapid growth due to new operational concessions and its 2023 acquisition of Noatum, which manages 16 terminals in Spain.

Currently, AD Ports Group operates 33 terminals across eight countries, including the UAE, Spain, and Pakistan, with 27 of these terminals already in operation. New terminals are scheduled to open in the UAE, alongside concessions in the Republic of Congo, Egypt, and Angola. The latest Drewry ranking, featured in the 2024/2025 annual industry report, assessed operators based on container throughput—measured by volume—using data from 2022/2023