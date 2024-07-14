Iraq to compensate for any oil overproduction since the beginning of 2024

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria. -- Reuters file

Iraq affirmed its complete commitment to OPEC's Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) agreement, saying it will compensate for any oil overproduction since the beginning of 2024, the Oil Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry's comments came in reference to estimates from secondary sources, used by OPEC+ to assess its members' production, about Iraq's crude oil production stood above the quota stipulated in the DoC agreement by 184 thousand barrels per day for June 2024.