International jewellers meet in Dubai

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 8:23 PM

After successfully organizing the 4 editions of India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) in 2022 and 2023, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body representing the jewellery sector in India is all set to organize the Akshaya Tritiya edition (5th edition) of mega B2B expo from 2nd April to 5th April 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Spanning over an area of 2,50,000+ sq. ft. area, the show has more than 400+ exhibitors. As part of the promotion of the show, GJC has conducted over 100 road shows across India and shall also be organizing jewellers meet in key international markets like UAE, Qatar, Dubai and Bangladesh, etc. The event is expected to witness more than 15000 buyers, domestic as well as international buyers. The show will also witness educational seminars along with trend talks by prominent leaders from the industry.

All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council organizes International Jewellers Meet to promote their upcoming B2B exhibition India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) in Dubai followed by Doha. All the jewellers retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders were addressed under one roof to visit GJS show.

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, GJC and Convener GJS said, “We have strategically planned this show before the festive season of Akshaya Tritiya and Gudi Padwa. It will be beneficial for both exhibitors and visitors as the whole industry will be preparing for the upcoming demand. This edition we look forward to welcoming buyers from all over the world. We have done rigorous promotion over the last few months, and we have received good response from the buyers.”

Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman GJC, said, “Excitement and the preparations are on sound for the Akshaya Tritiya edition of #HumaraApnaShow. With more than 400+ exhibitors, with huge variety of stocks to fulfill the demands of the upcoming festive season and with an expected registration of 15000+ visitors, this show promises to be a game changer.

Nitin Khandelwal, Past Chairman GJC, said, “GJS stands as the premier gathering of leading manufacturers, wholesalers, and dealers in the Gems & Jewellery industry. Bringing together top-tier retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, and esteemed delegates from every corner of India, GJS is dedicated to curating an unparalleled networking and sourcing experience.”

Abdul Nazar, Director GJC Said, “Middle East has always played a prime role in generating the demand for the Indian Gem & Jewellery Industry. We are thankful to the support we have received during our trip to Dubai and we are hopeful that we shall be getting large number of International visitors in this edition of GJS”

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) represents millions of trade constituents comprising manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, laboratories, gemologists, designers and allied services to the domestic gems & jewellery industry. The Council functions with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry’s interests. GJC, since the last 15 years, has been serving as a bridge between the government and the trade by undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.