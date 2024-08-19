InterContinental Dubai Festival City unveils enhancements to boost MICE presence

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:05 PM

A recent report by Coherent Market Insights highlights the UAE MICE market’s anticipated growth from $5.65 billion in 2024 to $10.01 billion by 2031. This impressive growth trajectory is fuelled by rapid infrastructure development, state-of-the-art facilities, and strategic initiatives positioning the UAE as a global MICE hub. InterContinental Dubai Festival City’s investment in upgrading its event venues underscores its commitment to meeting the burgeoning demand within this thriving sector.

In view of the rising demand, InterContinental Dubai Festival City has announced significant enhancements of its premier event venues, now branded under the new banner ‘Events by InterContinental’. The unification of The Event Centre at InterContinental Dubai Festival City and Festival Arena by InterContinental is set to create an unparalleled event destination, fortifying the venue’s position as a key player in the regional Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

“We are thrilled to introduce Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City, designed to deliver an exceptional environment for events of all scales and types. Conveniently located just minutes from Dubai International Airport, Dubai International Financial Centre and Downtown Dubai, the venue offers seamless access for both local and international guests,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “By integrating our two premier venues and enhancing the ballrooms at The Event Centre with state-of-the-art design and technology, we are setting a new benchmark for event hosting in the region, offering versatile, modern facilities and unmatched service.”