India's budget to lay foundation for country's growth, expert says

Dr. Sunil Manjarekar, President – GMBF Global

The Union Budget 2025 is a forward-thinking and growth-oriented budget that lays a strong foundation for India’s economic progress, an expert said.

“The government’s focus on agriculture, infrastructure, education, finance, and digital transformation reflects a well-rounded approach toward sustainable development and job creation,” said Dr. Sunil Manjarekar, President – GMBF Global.

“The launch of the Dhan Dhanya Yojana and a focused approach on self-reliance in pulses and edible oils will significantly strengthen India’s agricultural sector. The increase in the Kisan Credit Card limit to ₹5 lakh will further empower farmers and enhance their financial inclusion,” he added.

The Rs1 trillion fund for urban development and the expansion of the Udaan scheme will fuel economic growth by improving connectivity and infrastructure. “The focus on making India a global toy hub and boosting the leather industry will create millions of jobs and drive exports,” Manjarekar added.

On education and research, the allocation for AI research centres, expansion of IITs, and the addition of 75,000 new medical seats will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s knowledge economy. “Digital connectivity for all government schools will bridge the education gap and accelerate digital learning,” Manjarekar said.

On ⁠housing and tourism, the development of 52 new tourist destinations and the preservation of Buddha sites will enhance India’s tourism sector, Manjarekar said. “The SWAMIH scheme’s 40,000 new homes will provide a boost to the real estate industry and housing affordability,” he added. On finance and taxation, the introduction of UPI-linked credit cards for small vendors and easier fund access for export promotion will encourage entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, Manjarekar said. “The tax exemption up to Rs1.2 million is a major relief for the middle class, which will boost spending and investment,” he added. On⁠ trade and customs, the removal of customs duty on 36 life-saving medicines will make healthcare more affordable, while the revised mining policy will attract investments and create jobs, Manjarekar said. “The Rs2.9 trillion allocation for the ⁠Indian Railways, along with 300 new Vande Bharat trains, and 100% route electrification showcase the government’s commitment to modernizing rail transport and enhancing connectivity,” Manjarekar said.

Overall, Manjarekar believes that this budget sets the stage for India’s economic transformation by fostering self-reliance, infrastructure development, digital inclusion, and financial empowerment. It reflects a visionary approach that will drive long-term growth, attract investments, and create millions of job opportunities. “As President of GMBF Global, I see this budget as a step toward making India a global economic powerhouse,” he added.