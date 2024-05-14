E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Indian rupee little changed in early trade

Foreign investors took out more than $2 billion from Indian equities last week

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters File
Photo: Reuters File

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 11:02 AM

Indian rupee opened today at 83.506 against the US dollar, little changed from the previous closing of 83.50. The rupee opened at 22.68 against the dirham, slightly changed from the previous closing of 22.65.

Foreign investors took out more than $2 billion from Indian equities last week. Despite foreign outflows, the rupee's volatility remained low. This could be due to intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"It would seem that RBI is yet not ready for a move up (for USD/INR) from here," a FX trader at a bank told Reuters.


Beginning the week, other major Asian currencies were down between 0.1% to 0.6% that is likely to be key to when the Federal Reserve cuts rates. The U.S. consumer inflation data is due on Wednesday, with economists expecting a 0.3% month-on-month rise in the core measure.

Inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business
Action in the ‘year of delivery’

business

Action in the ‘year of delivery’

How the global diamond industry once again finds itself at a crucial turning point, and the ongoing role of the Kimberley Process as an apolitical driver for national sovereignty, industry agency and a workable template for other sectors

business