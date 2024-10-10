Restaurant chain set to invest Dh10 million in UAE

Driven by a rich culinary heritage and shifting consumer lifestyle and preferences, the Middle East Restaurant Market has witnessed a significant boost. Valued at $55.65 billion in 2024, the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2024–2027.

Continuing the momentum, Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan – a renowned South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain, has entered the UAE market with the launch of VB World, overseeing an investment of Dh10 million into its current branch. While this is their first set up in the Middle East, the company aims to establish another 25 branches in the UAE.

This international expansion is timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan brand.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan, VB World embodies our vision of delivering global food experiences. We aim to offer the best cuisine from around the world, combined with rich cultural experiences, in a city as diverse as Dubai,” said Kavi Chandru Suresh Babu, Executive Director at Chandramari Group.

As part of its Dubai expansion, VB World has launched Cones and Brews, a premium bakery and coffee concept featuring European pastries made with high-quality Belgian chocolate and single-origin South Indian coffee beans. The coffee is sourced from famous Indian estates. “We aim to put South Indian coffee beans on the global map with Cones and Brews, offering a unique coffee experience that blends international tastes with traditional Indian flavors,” said Anand Krishnan, Director of Operations and Project Expansion at Chandramari Group.

Dubai’s status as an international hub makes it an ideal starting point for VB World’s global expansion plans. After establishing a foothold in the UAE, VB World has plans to expand into Europe and the US, with potential locations in Germany, France, the UK, and beyond. VB World offers a variety of fusion dishes that cater to a wide range of tastes. The brand has curated a unique selection of vegetarian dishes that mimic the taste and texture of non-vegetarian fare, catering to a growing segment of health-conscious diners. Signature dishes include Idli with Paya — a vegetarian twist on a traditional mutton-based stew — and Kung Belai Biryani, a coconut-milk-based biryani infused with southern spices and soy meat sourced from the US. To ensure consistent quality across its outlets, VB World has established a centralised kitchen in the UAE. This facility will allow the brand to maintain high standards of hygiene and food consistency while supporting its expansion plans. The centralized kitchen will also enable the company to take on outdoor catering and large-scale events.

With consumer demand for high-quality food experiences rising, VB World is optimistic about the future of the fine dining market in the UAE.