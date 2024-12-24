Indian businesses top new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce

Indian investors continued to top the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of 2024.

A total of 12,142 new India companies joined the chamber during the period, data showed on Monday. The findings highlight Dubai’s strong appeal among Indian investors and entrepreneurs.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 6,061 new companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024, while Egypt followed with 3,611 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

The number of new Syrian companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of the year reached 2,062, placing the country fourth among the top nationalities of new member companies.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 1,886 new companies joining the chamber, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 1,669 new Bangladeshi companies joining between Q1-Q3 2024.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 1,346 new member companies, and China claimed the eighth spot with 1,109 new companies joining the chamber’s membership. Jordan ranked ninth on the list, with 1,069 new Jordanian companies registering as members of the chamber. Sudan claimed the tenth spot, with 1,007 new companies joining the chamber’s membership during the first nine months of the year. Sectors of new member companies

In terms of the sectoral distribution, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 41.5 per cent of the total. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.3 per cent of the total. This was followed by the construction sector in third place on 10.4 per cent, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.6 per cent. The social and personal services sector came in fifth at 6.8 per cent.