Icons of the UAE honoured in Dubai

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:31 PM

‘Icons of the UAE’ — an exclusive award ceremony hosted by NKN Media and India Today Group — brought together 16 outstanding Indian entrepreneurs based in the UAE to recognise their impact on the UAE’s business landscape and community. The ceremony was held at Taj Exotica, the Palm, Dubai, on September 27, with Dr Shashi Tharoor as the esteemed guest of honour.

Dr Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician, diplomat, and acclaimed author, expressed his heartfelt appreciation, saying: “Though NRI traditionally signifies ‘Non-Resident Indian,’ in my view, they equally embody the essence of being the ‘National Reserve of India’. Their remarkable journeys inspire everyone, especially Indians worldwide, reflecting their enduring impact and unwavering passion.”

The event also featured India Today’s leading anchors, including Rajdeep Sardesai, Sweta Singh, Anjana Om Kashyap, and Nabila Jamal, who brought their insightful perspectives and engaging presence to the occasion.

The brilliant list of awardees included Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Group; Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Adil Trading Company; Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, group founder and chairman of Westzone; Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group; Prashant Goenka, director of Emami; Dr KP Hussain, chairman and managing director of Fathima Healthcare Group; and Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East.

The award ceremony continued with honouring Praveen Sharma, founder and CEO of Meteora Developers; Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group; Ankur Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Bricks N Woods; Madhur Kakkar, executive director of Century Financial and Partner at Quantl AI; Nasir Syed, founder and chairman of CHS Group; Jamsheer Poozhithara, director of Scribe Management Consultancy and managing partner at Global Chartered Accountants; Harsh Patel, founder and global CEO of Water and Shark; and Ravinder Soni, founder and CEO of BlueChip Group of Companies.

Dr. Bu Abdullah, chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, received a special award for ‘The Rising Emirati businessman of the Year’.

In addition to the celebrations, Abdul Majid Khan, CEO of NKN Media, said: “Thanks to the immense success of the premiere season, NKN media and India Today Group are launching season 2 that will proudly feature the journeys of 20 visionary leaders, recognizing their impact on UAE’s business landscape and community.”

Viewers can experience the remarkable narratives of these iconic figures through 30-minute episodes airing on India Today and Aaj Tak, starting this October.