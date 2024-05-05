Hybrid models, AI to impact talent landscape in UAE

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 10:35 PM

Companies in the UAE are increasingly embracing hybrid work models that blend remote and office-based work, offering employees greater flexibility and autonomy, an expert said.

“This shift will not only impact how businesses operate but also influence talent acquisition and retention strategies. Employers will need to adapt by implementing robust remote work infrastructure, redefining performance metrics, and fostering a culture of trust and collaboration,” Jayant Paleti, the Co-Founder of Darwinbox, a human capital management (HCM) firm, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The UAE government has been actively promoting digital transformation initiatives such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031. These efforts aim to position the UAE as a global leader in innovation and technology. “As a result, industries such as finance, healthcare, education, and transportation are increasingly adopting digital technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT. This adoption drives demand for talent with specialised skills in these areas,” Paleti said.

As an player, we recognise the critical importance of digital skills in the future workforce. Our platform empowers organisations to identify, nurture, and retain top talent with specialised skills in emerging technologies through robust talent management.

As global concerns about climate change intensify, the UAE is likely to prioritise sustainability and green initiatives in its business agenda. “Companies will face growing pressure to adopt environmentally friendly practices, reduce carbon footprints, and embrace renewable energy solutions. This shift towards sustainability will create new opportunities and challenges in the talent landscape, necessitating the recruitment of professionals with expertise in sustainability consulting, renewable energy engineering, environmental science, and green finance,” Paleti said.

In response to evolving market demands and technological advancements, the UAE is investing heavily in upskilling and reskilling initiatives to equip its workforce with the skills needed for the future economy. “Public-private partnerships, vocational training programs, and initiatives like the Dubai Future Foundation’s ‘One Million Arab Coders’ initiative are empowering individuals to acquire in-demand skills such as coding, data analysis, and digital marketing,” Paleti said.

The UAE government promotes talent mobility as a means to address skill shortages and support economic diversification. “Initiatives like the National Program for Emiratisation and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 emphasise the importance of talent development and mobility across sectors,” Paleti said.