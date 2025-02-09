Huspy named Dubai’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage at Bayut awards

Huspy has been awarded “Fastest Growing Real Estate Brokerage in Dubai” at the 2024 Bayut Real Estate Awards, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Mark Castley, CEO of Real Estate, Huspy, said: “This award reflects our team’s dedication to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional service,” said Castley. “Empowering agents and staying ahead of market trends are central to our success.”

Huspy’s agent-first philosophy has attracted top talent, driving growth and enhancing client experiences. Industry leaders commend its strategies as a benchmark for modern real estate. “We’re building the infrastructure of real estate and mortgages, allowing real estate agents and mortgage brokers to build and grow their businesses with us, giving buyers and sellers access to faster liquidity and a more efficient, trusted process to find or sell their homes,” said Jad Antoun, CEO of Huspy. With plans to expand into high-demand communities and invest in agent development, Huspy aims to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a global real estate hub.

The Bayut Award underscores Huspy’s role as a trailblazer, setting new standards for brokerages through innovation and a people-first approach. Congratulations to Huspy on this well-deserved honor—its journey exemplifies the future of real estate.