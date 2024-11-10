How Middle Eastern real estate is embracing digital customer retention

Hetarth Patel, VP - Growth Markets at WebEngage

As Middle Eastern real estate developers face growing expectations from a younger, tech-savvy, and globalized buyer demographic, many are embracing advanced digital strategies to ensure that buyers remain engaged well beyond the purchase.

According to Hetarth Patel, VP - Growth Markets at WebEngage — a leader among retention tools in the region — the real estate industry is on the brink of a transformation driven by digital customer retention.

“Real estate is an industry with deep emotional and financial stakes,” Hetarth explains. “When buyers invest in a property, they’re investing in more than just walls and floors; they’re committing to a relationship with the brand itself. And in today’s market, it’s our responsibility to nurture that connection, not just at the point of sale but throughout the entire ownership journey.”

One of the developers leading this transformation is Sobha Realty, which has partnered with WebEngage to implement a retention strategy that leverages data-driven insights and Sobha’s own property management and social platforms. “Sobha is a great example of a company that’s investing in proactive customer engagement,” Hetarth shares. “Together, we’ve built a system where AI-driven campaigns ensure that buyers receive timely updates, personalized offers, and essential information, whether it’s a project milestone or a curated property opportunity. Post purchase, we also handle their community management by streamlining resident communication, personalising experiences, and automating feedback and support processes.”

A demand for seamless engagement

This partnership reflects a broader trend of all growing industries adopting strategies from e-commerce, which has set high standards for digital engagement across sectors. “Customers today want their real estate experience to be as seamless as shopping online,” Hetarth notes. “They’re used to hyper-personalized recommendations and interactions, and now they expect the same level of engagement across the board.”

Statistics support this shift: by 2030, the Middle East’s digital economy is projected to grow at least threefold, and digital real estate services are anticipated to play a pivotal role. “This isn’t just about moving real estate processes online - it’s about using data to genuinely understand and anticipate buyer needs,” he adds.

Developers in the region are increasingly leveraging CRM systems, AI, and machine learning to keep track of buyer preferences, lifestyle changes, and investment goals. By investing in retention operating systems, they have begun adopting omnichannel strategies that allow them to reach customers via email, SMS, social media, and other digital platforms - all through a single engine. Research has found that companies with an omnichannel strategy see up to a 30% increase in customer lifetime value (CLTV), a statistic that has captured the attention of the real estate sector.

For Hetarth, Generative AI is what elevates personalization from a buzzword to a strategic advantage. “In real estate, personalization means more than just using a buyer’s name in an email. It means understanding where they are in their journey, what information they need, and even anticipating their next steps,” he explains. “Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) can track patterns - like a buyer’s interest in property upgrades or readiness for financial guidance - and deliver that information before they even ask. When you can provide value before the buyer even thinks to request it, that’s when you move from a transactional relationship to a true partnership.” Challenges and the future of retention in real estate However, retention in real estate brings unique challenges, as Hetarth points out. The long sales cycle means developers must maintain engagement to prevent drop-offs at any stage, from initial interest to purchase. “Real estate transactions don’t happen overnight, and keeping potential buyers interested throughout is crucial,” he says. “You need a strategy that keeps you top of mind, providing relevant information at each touchpoint.” Post-purchase engagement has its own complexities. “There’s a lot that comes with a real estate investment - maintenance, financial commitments, ongoing updates. Therefore community management comes into play. Developers who offer seamless, personalized support during these phases are the ones who will build lasting loyalty.” Hetarth continues. As more developers experience the impact of structured engagement strategies, Hetarth sees a shift in how the industry approaches customer relationships. “What we’re seeing with Sobha and other forward-thinking developers is a commitment to redefining customer engagement,” he says. “It’s not just about brand image; it’s about adding real value to the buyer’s journey.”

Looking forward, Hetarth believes that more developers will follow this model. “In the years ahead, AI and omnichannel engagement won’t be optional tools - they’ll be essential,” he asserts. “This isn’t just a trend; it’s a change in the entire playbook of real estate. The companies that embrace these tools will be the ones setting new benchmarks, not only in sales but in long-term loyalty and satisfaction.”