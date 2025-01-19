HID sees Middle East as highest growth centre

The HID Global pavilion at Intersec in Dubai

HID Global, a worldwide leader in identity and physical security solutions, has seen significant growth over the past year, particularly in the Middle East, a senior official said.

“The region had seen significant growth, with numerous new projects and infrastructure developments. Dubai, in particular, has been a hub of activity, with many opportunities for our products,” said Gustavo Gassmann, Vice President & Head of Emerging Markets, HID Global, said on the sidelines of Intersec in Dubai last week.

HID is also looking at the potential in Saudi Arabia, where almost all projects were greenfield, presenting vast opportunities for new technology implementations. “The Middle East is the fastest-growing emerging market for us, outpacing regions like Latin America, Africa, India, and ASEAN,” added.

Over the past few years, HID over the has been steadily improving its mobile access solutions, but last year marked a significant milestone as it introduced a groundbreaking facial recognition device, a first for the company, which was set to launch in the second quarter of the year. “The device, already functional and receiving positive feedback, is in the final stages of regulatory approval and product certification,” Gassmann said. Gustavo Gassmann, Vice President & Head of Emerging Markets, HID Globa HID sees itself as an enabler of AI solutions, since it does not directly create the software. “We see our role as providing robust hardware capable of running AI applications. Our new controller devices, equipped with powerful processors and strong cybersecurity measures, were designed to support AI without directly offering AI solutions. This approach allows our customers to leverage AI while ensuring the security of their products,” Gassmann said.

Despite the rise of electronic payment options, HID believed that physical cards would remain relevant for the foreseeable future. “To address environmental concerns, we’re developing eco-friendly credentials made from paper and bamboo. Additionally, we are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and had implemented various sustainability initiatives, such as installing solar panels at their facilities and reducing electricity consumption by up to 40%,” Gassmann said.