Global agreements, special platforms: How UAE helps entrepreneurs turn ideas into businesses

KT Photos: SM Ayaz Zakir

The UAE is taking major steps to strengthen its entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on business-friendly policies, market access, and global expansion.

Speaking at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival on Saturday on February 1, Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, highlighted the country’s commitment to fostering businesses across all sectors.

She revealed that the UAE now has around 1.2 million trade licences, a proof of its thriving business environment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Looking ahead to the next decade, Al Mazrouei highlighted that entrepreneurship will be a key driver of the UAE’s economy, supported by digitisation, new economic sectors, and stronger international partnerships.

Unifying the UAE’s entrepreneurial landscape

To streamline business operations and support startups, the UAE launched several initiatives, including ‘Riyada’, a platform that means ‘pioneering’ in Arabic.

“Apart from Riyada, we are creating a unified platform connecting all emirates, making it easier for the public and private sectors to collaborate,” she said. “The initiative will help entrepreneurs overcome challenges by providing access to markets, financing opportunities, and key industry events,” said Al Mazrouei.

The UAE is also focusing on young entrepreneurs, encouraging them to explore business ownership rather than relying solely on employment. “We have launched a platform dedicated to guiding young people on how they can start their own businesses instead of depending on jobs,” Al Mazrouei added.

Global expansion

The UAE is not just enhancing its local business environment, but also expanding opportunities for its entrepreneurs on the global stage. Al Mazrouei said that 26 UAE entrepreneurs participated in South Korea recently, and three of them successfully signed partnership agreements with Korean companies.

“It’s not just about strengthening business locally. We want UAE entrepreneurs to have access to global opportunities,” she said.

Additionally, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) with several countries are opening new doors for UAE businesses.