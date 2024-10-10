GITEX GLOBAL 2024: AI-powered solutions driving telecom business success

QazCode to make its debut at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, unveiling innovative AI solutions for the telecom industry









GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world's largest event for technology startups, will take place in Dubai, and is expected to attract over 187,000 visitors from various countries. The event will serve as a platform for presenting the latest solutions in e-commerce, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

Kazakhstan-based IT Company QazCode will showcase its solutions at this year's exhibition, focusing on artificial intelligence, automation, and gamification to revolutionise the telecom sector. As one of the leading IT companies in the country, QazCode offers innovative platforms tailored to meet individual customer needs and improve business processes.

At Booth H26-30, cutting-edge AI solutions will be showcased, including Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which combines generative GPT models with search engines to deliver precise, knowledge-based responses. Another highlight is AI Data Extraction, a tool that automatically extracts valuable information from documents and images.

In addition, the booth will feature the Teletainment platform, offering telecom companies an innovative way to engage customers through content, gaming, and rewards. Also on display will be Smart Survey, a solution designed to streamline customer feedback surveys efficiently.

QazCode's collaboration with the country's Ministry of Digital Technology and leading universities to develop local AI and its partnership with the GSMA and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center demonstrates the company's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and strengthening its position in the global IT arena. This collaboration also opens up new opportunities for IT product development and large language models in the countries where VEON operates (Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East).

With extensive international experience and expertise, QazCode brings its services to the UAE market, offering clients cutting-edge solutions at competitive prices while adhering to global best practices. Unlike large corporations that often rely on standardized approaches and extended lead times, QazCode guarantees swift adaptability and prompt project delivery, ensuring a more responsive and tailored experience.

Oleksii Sharavar, CEO of QazCode

"We are honoured to participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2024 alongside leading IT companies. Kazakhstan has already established itself as a dynamically developing country, actively integrating modern technologies into its own and foreign economies. Therefore, this is a unique opportunity to demonstrate our experience and the latest developments on the LLM platform, establish a strategic partnership with one of the world's leading software developers, and obtain contracts. We strive to create favorable conditions for local and foreign companies by investing in human capital and infrastructure development," said Oleksii Sharavar, CEO of QazCode.