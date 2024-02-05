UAE

Geidea joins forces with Fils to combat climate change

This collaboration empowers businesses to integrate climate positivity into transactions

A Staff Reporter
Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 4:47 PM

Geidea, a prominent payment services provider, has joined forces with Fils, a Dubai-based Fintech platform following partnerships with e& enterprise and Mashreq Bank. This collaboration empowers businesses, regardless of size, to integrate climate positivity into transactions using Geidea's Application Programming Interface.

Founder and CEO of Fils, Nameer Khan, termed the development as a pioneering step towards a sustainable future. He said the partnership aligns with their rmission to bring environmental consciousness and carbon neutrality to industries such as banking, travel, eCommerce, and fintech.

He said merchants partnering with Geidea can now provide customers with estimates of carbon emissions for specific transactions through their payment gateways. The initiative covers various aspects like flights, rides, products, or shipping, enabling customers to understand the carbon intensity of their actions and make informed decisions, fostering a culture of sustainability.

Sailesh Malhotra, General Manager - GCC at Geidea, said the collaboration will usher in a new era where sustainability is seamlessly integrated into digital transactions.

Customers, after receiving estimates of their carbon footprint, can contribute to trusted carbon credit projects directly from any product interface, promoting a greener future and effortlessly reducing their carbon footprint with every transaction.

