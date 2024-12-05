Galadari Brothers releases Sustainability Report for 2023

Galadari Brothers, a pioneering conglomerate in the UAE since 1960, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

This comprehensive report highlights Galadari’s journey and commitment to sustainable practices, emphasising its dedication to reducing environmental impact, championing social responsibility, and fostering robust governance frameworks.

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman, and Group CEO said: “This year’s Sustainability Report is a reflection of our continued evolution and purpose-driven approach. Sustainability is not just a priority for us; it is the foundation of how we operate, innovate, and contribute to society. Our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement guides us as we align with global and national sustainability goals, inspiring change within our industries and communities.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report, proudly bearing the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) stamp, offers a comprehensive overview of the group’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Key highlights include:

• Environmental Leadership: Advancing energy-efficient operations and reducing our environmental footprint.

• Community Impact: Supporting initiatives that uplift education, health, and overall well-being.

• Employee Empowerment: Cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and growth-oriented workplace. • Governance Excellence: Strengthening transparency, ethics, and responsible decision-making. • Collaborative Innovation: Partnering to drive sustainable progress across industries. Aligned with UAE’s vision of a sustainable future and global frameworks like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this report captures the Group’s strides in addressing critical issues such as climate change, carbon mitigation, and community well-being. It reflects a unified effort across all divisions and business units, with contributions spanning renewable energy, sustainable supply chain practices, and innovative employee programmes.

“We are proud to showcase how our teams and partners have embraced sustainability as a shared responsibility,” added Mohammed Galadari. “Through collaboration and innovation, we aim to inspire others to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a more environmentally and socially responsible future.”