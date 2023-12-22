Galadari Brothers Group champions social responsibility in first sustainability report

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 6:33 PM

Galadari Brothers Group, a pioneering conglomerate in the UAE since 1960, underscored its commitment to environmental practices and social responsibility with the release of its inaugural sustainability report on Friday.

The report focuses on the group's positive contributions to society and the environment.

“The inaugural sustainability report marks a significant milestone for us, reflecting our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement,” said Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers.

“Our dedication to this journey is unwavering, and we remain steadfast in our belief that success is measured not only by financial performance but also by our positive contributions to society and the environment,” he underscored, adding: “In this released sustainability report, we embark on our sustainability journey, guided by our uncompromised values of transparency and dedication to continuous improvement.”

The sustainability report — covering the year 2022, across all divisions and business units — offers an in-depth overview of the group’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives that are aligned with the UAE Vision 2030 and international agendas like the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework aimed at addressing critical issues, including global warming and climate change. It provides details on Galadari’s environmental stewardship, as well as community engagement, social responsibility, governance, and ethics.

Areas covered by the report include renewable energy, waste management, transportation, supply chain, employees’ wellbeing, and more.

The release of the report is also aimed at inspiring other organisations to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a more environmentally and socially responsible future.

