Forte Healthcare advances UAE healthcare accessibility and excellence

Karan Rekhi, CEO of Forte Healthcare

Forte Healthcare, a regional leader in healthcare management consulting specializing in operations management and project incubation, is aiming to transform healthcare delivery in the UAE through its innovative “Hub-and-Spoke” model. This model connects a central hub facility, which serves as the headquarters for advanced treatments and core business operations, to a network of strategically located “spoke” clinics. Each spoke provides accessible, localized care while centralizing complex services within the hub, fostering operational efficiency and enhancing patient care across the region.

The “Hub-and-Spoke” model further enables the development of Centers of Excellence (COEs) within spoke locations, allowing Forte’s partners to provide specialized care in minimally invasive laser surgery, sports medicine, regenerative medicine, aesthetics, and more. These COEs solidify the presence of high-quality, specialized healthcare in the UAE, attracting both local patients and medical tourists.

“Our model not only makes healthcare accessible to communities across the UAE but also fosters the growth of Centers of Excellence, ensuring a unified standard of expertise throughout our network,” said Karan Rekhi, CEO of Forte Healthcare. “This strategic setup optimizes resource use and allows our partners to enhance their service portfolios and operational efficiency, achieving sustainable growth.” With over 23 years of experience in operations management across the GCC, Forte Healthcare has established partnerships with more than 50 healthcare facilities. These relationships ensure that Forte’s partners receive comprehensive support, from regulatory compliance to resource planning and patient care management, positioning them as leaders in Dubai’s rapidly growing healthcare sector. Forte’s proven Hub-and-Spoke model has driven positive EBITDA margins for healthcare providers in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and India, establishing a strong regional presence. Through innovation, operational expertise, and a commitment to patient-centred care, Forte Healthcare is setting new standards in the healthcare industry across the GCC and beyond.