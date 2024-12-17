Zand launches institutional-grade digital asset custody

Zand, the UAE’s first fully licensed, AI-powered digital bank, has announced the launch of its digital asset custody services. This innovative offering, approved by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), positions Zand as the first UAE bank to provide institutional-grade digital asset custody services under its banking license.

Designed for corporate and institutional clients, Zand’s custody services ensure top-tier security, with private keys protected in onshore UAE Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) to meet the highest global standards. By combining its banking and digital assets expertise with advanced blockchain technology, Zand bridges the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), empowering clients to securely manage both fiat money and digital assets.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Zand, commented: “This approval from VARA is a milestone for Zand and the UAE’s digital economy. It reflects our commitment to bold innovation and sustainable growth. Our mission is to establish Zand as a cornerstone of the UAE’s evolving financial landscape, contributing to the nation’s ambition to be a global financial powerhouse.” Michael Chan, CEO of Zand, added: “We would like to extend a heartfelt token of appreciation to VARA for their continued support of Zand. Our Digital Asset Custody service is a significant step in UAE banking. By providing institutional-grade security for digital assets, we are equipping our clients with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy. The upcoming launch of Zand’s AED-backed stablecoin will further enhance our ability to integrate TradFi and DeFi, reinforcing our leadership in this space.”

The custody solution is supported by advanced security protocols, continuous audits, and a dedicated team of information security experts, ensuring that clients’ assets remain secure and accessible.