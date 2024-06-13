UAE: Why Indian expats should get life insurance as soon as they arrive in Emirates

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:56 PM

The demand for life insurance among non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the UAE is rising, fuelled by affordable premiums, good returns, promising economic growth opportunities, and the increasing number of expats choosing to return to their homeland.

Rajesh Krishnan, chief operations and customer experience officer at Bajaj Allianz Life said many NRIs from UAE aged between 31 and 45 subscribe to life insurance policies.

"More NRIs are showing interest in life insurance. Our and the Indian regulators are promoting awareness and educating people because life insurance is necessary. Importantly, the premium one pays is minuscule as part of his/her total investment that he/she does across various products," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Krishnan told Khaleej Times in an interview on Wednesday that NRIs subscribe to policies when they return to India on vacation from the UAE and other countries. "Around 60 per cent of our UAE customers are in the age of 31 to 45 bracket with average range of ticket size is Rs250,000 per annum," he said.

He added that it's crucial for NRIs to consider buying policies at the early stage of arrival in the UAE. Delaying the decision can lead to higher premiums — emphasises the importance of early subscription and the potential benefits it can bring.

Around 10 per cent of contribution to Bajaj Allianz Life’s portfolio comes from NRIs. Of which, 26 per cent is contributed by Indians living and working in the UAE.

Why NRIs are buying

Krishnan said that NRIs are increasingly buying policies because the South Asian country is growing, and there is a lot of interest in NRIs returning to India, so they want to make some part of their investment in their home country. “The Indian markets are far more regulated – whether it is banking, insurance or equities – and they are transparent also. And the return on a lot of asset classes given in India is phenomenal. These are the factors that are leading people to invest back in India,” he added.