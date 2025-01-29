Dubai: New gratuity investment scheme launched to boost employees' savings

This is the second saving plan introduced for employees in the DIFC
A new saving and investment scheme has been introduced in Dubai to boost employees' end-of-service benefits.
Sukoon Workplace Savings Solutions Limited (SWSS), a subsidiary of Sukoon Insurance, has launched a capital-protected 'Go Saver Employee Money Purchase Scheme', which caters to companies and employees in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This is the second saving plan introduced for the employees based in the free zone after Dews. The SWSS aims to expand its reach to mainland UAE and other free zones in the future.
Under Sukoon’s Go Saver plan, employees will have access to a diversified choice of investments. The offering features:
Emmanuel Deschamps, chairman of the SWSS, said the plan “will provide a competitive advantage” to customers.
Go Saver is operational and built within a comprehensive framework that complies with applicable regulations. While acting as the plan administrator, the SWSS has partnered with CSC, which provides the trustee and operator services.
ALSO READ:
Waheed Abbas is Assistant Editor, covering real estate, aviation and other business stories that directly affect the lives of UAE consumers. He frequently reports human interest stories, too.