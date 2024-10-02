Ajman Bank announces inclusion in FTSE Global Equity Index series

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:21 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:22 PM

Ajman Bank, a leading Sharia-compliant bank in the UAE, has announced the inclusion of its shares in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series as well as their availability on the eToro platform.

This follows Ajman Bank’s inclusion in the MSCI Global Index in March 2023, further solidifying the bank’s presence in prestigious global equity indices. The FTSE Global Equity Index Series inclusion underscores Ajman Bank’s solid performance and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. It opens up opportunities for global institutional investors and enhances the bank’s market positioning. Furthermore, Ajman Bank’s presence on eToro, a renowned trading platform, expands access to retail and institutional investors, enabling them to participate in the bank’s journey of growth and development.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “We are proud to be part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series and to be available on eToro. This step reflects our consistent efforts to enhance shareholder value and reach a broader audience of investors globally.”

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series is one of the most comprehensive global equity frameworks, encompassing over 19,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets. The eToro platform is recognised for offering seamless access to global investment opportunities for both seasoned and new investors.