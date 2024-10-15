Expand North Star 2024 attracts largest European participation to date

The Europen pavilion at Expand North Star. — Supplied photo

Expand North Star 2024 has attracted unprecedented participation from European start-ups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in digital technologies.

This year, more than 350 European start-ups from diverse sectors are participating in Expand North Star, marking the largest European participation in the event’s history. In addition, several European countries are participating for the first time including Austria, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. This significant turnout highlights the growing global importance of the event and the vast growth opportunities Dubai offers to digital companies from around the world.

François Bertrand, founder of the French marine technology start-up Platypus Craft, said that Dubai represents a vital platform for enhancing the potential of specialised technologies in sustainable marine exploration. He explained that the company is developing an innovative boat capable of sailing both above and below water, stating: “Dubai is the ideal location for this kind of innovation.” The project aims to enhance marine tourism and contribute to restoring sea life in shallow waters. Platypus Craft is looking to raise more than $5 million in investments to bring the project to life. Noel Crabbe is the Chief Revenue Officer at the Irish company PrivacyEngine, which specialises in data privacy protection and compliance software. Crabbe highlighted the vast opportunities for business development and expansion in the UAE in light of the strong growth rates achieved across all economic sectors.

Estera Szczepaniak is the Communications Lead at Italy’s Biovitae, which specialises in developing air and surface sterilization technologies. She commented: “Dubai has the biggest exhibitions, with the biggest potential to find people from all over the world.” The company is eager to expand its business into the emirate, with Szczepaniak citing Dubai’s flourishing real estate sector as a key area of opportunity.

As the world’s largest event for start-ups and investors, Expand North Star features over 1,800 exhibiting start-ups, together with more than 1,200 investors from over 100 countries with assets under management (AUM) exceeding $1 trillion. The event forms a key pillar of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s drive to transform the emirate into a leading global hub for technology and innovation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).