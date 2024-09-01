Event bridges MENA and Chinese luxury travel markets

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 3:33 PM

The Connect. China 2024 event, hosted on August 29, brought together the MENA region’s most luxurious travel suppliers and influential Chinese luxury travel buyers.

Xing Zhang, the founder of Connect. China, said: “We are thrilled with the success of Connect. China 2024. The event has proven the growing appeal of the MENA region as a premier destination for Chinese luxury travellers. The meaningful connections and partnerships established here are just the beginning of a long and prosperous journey for both regions. Connect. China has truly set a new benchmark for luxury travel events.”

Connect. China 2024 served as a platform where 35 handpicked Chinese luxury travel buyers engaged in high-level business discussions with the most luxurious resource providers from across the MENA region. These meetings highlighted the exceptional value of the region’s luxury offerings and explored the immense potential of the Chinese luxury travel market. Following a day of successful networking and business development, attendees gathered for a dinner at Raffles The Palm. The event not only commemorated the fruitful partnerships formed during the day but also showcased the cultural and artistic richness of the MENA region.

The event underscored the shift in Chinese luxury travel preferences towards high-end, personalized experiences, marking a departure from traditional group tourism. Connect. China 2024 has laid the foundation for future collaborations, ensuring that the MENA region remains at the forefront of luxury travel destinations for Chinese travelers.