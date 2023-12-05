Etihad and TAP Air Portugal codeshare opens up new destinations

The view from the airplane window on the clouds and clear blue sky. Tourism and Travel. Wallpaper, texture. Winter landscape. Christmas in Lapland.

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 4:42 PM

Etihad Airways and TAP Air Portugal have agreed a strategic codeshare, unlocking enhanced connectivity for the passengers of both airlines on a range of destinations within each other’s networks.

This agreement is the latest in Etihad’s objective to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s cultural and economic growth by welcoming more guests to its home enjoying heightened travel benefits and even more cherished experiences.

This partnership will provide Etihad’s customers with easy one-stop access to a variety of captivating destinations across the TAP network. These include iconic cities such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil, as well as San Francisco and Miami in the USA.

Additionally, the enchanting African resort island of São Tomé is among the picturesque locations available through this collaboration, and customers can also connect with Madeira, Malaga, Seville, and Valencia in Europe, as well as Marrakech and Dakar in Africa.

The codeshare lets guests streamline their journeys by making a single booking with one check-in process at the start and the added convenience of having their baggage seamlessly transferred to their final destination.

Arik De, Etihad’s chief revenue officer said: “This collaboration provides our guests with convenient one-stop access to 26 of TAP’s fantastic leisure and business destinations. Equally, it expands the choices available to TAP customers travelling from Europe to Abu Dhabi, offering them the opportunity to explore the inviting hospitality and rich culture of our home, and seamlessly connect to a selection of our destinations in the GCC and Seychelles. Widening our network reach, allowing more guests to visit Abu Dhabi, is an important part of our strategic growth. It allows us to further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s cultural and economic development, extending a warm welcome to more guests and offering them heightened travel privileges and unforgettable experiences.”

TAP’s chief revenue officer, Mario Cruz, said: “The codeshare agreement between TAP Air Portugal and Etihad adds diversity and quality to the travelling experience that both companies offer their customers. The destination networks of the two airlines complement each other through this agreement, which is part of TAP’s growth and expansion strategy. We are very pleased to have reached this partnership with Etihad.”

The agreement follows the start of Etihad’s non-stop services to Lisbon earlier this year and enables both Etihad and TAP customers to connect to each other’s network through Frankfurt and London Heathrow.

As well as connecting customers to Etihad’s network, it will make it even easier to for visitors to come to Abu Dhabi with its enthralling array of attractions, ranging from the architectural masterpiece of the Louvre Abu Dhabi to adrenaline-filled adventures at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The new codeshare will come into operation from 5 December 2023.