ESG Hospitality’s debut project sells out in record time

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 9:17 PM

ESG Hospitality, a subsidiary of the Emirates Stallions Group, a global investment, engineering, and construction services company, on Thursday announced the complete sale of all branded apartments at its first development project, the Mallside Residence and Hotel in Dubai, UAE. This milestone was achieved in record time, underscoring the project’s allure and market demand.

Royal Development Company (RDC), a subsidiary of ESG, managed the development’s sales and marketing operations, leveraging its extensive experience in delivering more than 60 global projects across 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of Emirates Stallions Group, said: “The journey of ESG Hospitality has just begun with Mallside Hotel and Residence Curio Collection by Hilton, we will be accelerating our expansion into this sector with new projects, creating a unique collection of incredible lifestyle hospitality properties in the UAE and around the world.”

The Mallside Residence and Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, encompasses 144 branded apartments. This 18-floor hotel and residential tower offers a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Additionally, it features an extensive selection of retail, dining, and lifestyle offerings.

Tariq Nazal, General Manager of both Royal Dunes Development and Royal Development Company, said: “The swift sale of all apartment units of Emirates Stallions Group debut project reflects Royal Development Company strategic prowess and operational efficiency, and the trust and confidence buyers and investors have RDC managed projects.”

Located in the Dubai Hills Estate, the development promises residents views of the emirate’s iconic landmarks, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Its proximity to Dubai Hills Park and Dubai Hills Mall, along with easy access via Umm Suqeim and Al Khail Roads, enhances its appeal.

As part of the global Curio Collection by Hilton, the development also features a 105-room hotel, with an all-day dining restaurant, infinity pool, pool bar, children’s pool, fitness centre, and spa, which are available to both residents and guests. The tower’s top floor will host specialty restaurants and a rooftop bar and lounge.