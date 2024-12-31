UAE petrol prices for January 2025 announced

Here's how much it will cost to fill up your vehicle tank this month
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2025. The new rates, which remain unchanged from December fuel prices, will apply from January 1 and are as follows:
Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from last year, below:
|Month
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-plus 91
|January
|2.82
|2.71
|2.64
|February
|2.88
|2.76
|2.69
|March
|3.03
|2.92
|2.85
|April
|3.15
|3.03
|2.96
|May
|3.34
|3.22
|3.15
|June
|3.14
|3.02
|2.95
|July
|2.99
|2.88
|2.80
|August
|3.05
|2.93
|2.86
|September
|2.90
|2.78
|2.71
|October
|2.66
|2.54
|2.47
|November
|2.74
|2.63
|2.55
|December
|2.61
|2.50
|2.43
Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.
