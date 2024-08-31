UAE petrol prices drop in September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Several UAE residents now own digital currencies as nation ranks third in crypto adoption globally
The UAE on Saturday (August 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of August 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreased the rates by as much as 15 fils per litre, compared to prices in August. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (September)
|Price per litre (August)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh2.90
|Dh3.05
|Dh0.15
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.93
|Dh0.15
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.71
|Dh2.86
|Dh0.15
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh7.65 and Dh11.1 lesser than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh147.90
|Dh155.55
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh141.78
|Dh149.43
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh138.21
|Dh145.86
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh179.8
|Dh189.1
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh172.36
|Dh181.66
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh168.02
|Dh177.32
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh214.6
|Dh225.7
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh205.72
|Dh216.82
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh200.54
|Dh211.64
