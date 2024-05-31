E-Paper

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

by

Web Desk
Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: File
Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:20 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2024. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3.34 in May.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.02 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.22.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.15 a litre in May.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.88 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh3.07.

