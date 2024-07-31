E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:18 AM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2024. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from Business