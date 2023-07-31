UAE

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2023 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 11:26 AM

Last updated: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 12:42 PM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2023. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3 in July.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.02 per litre, compared to Dh2.89 last month.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh2.81 a litre in July.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to Dh2.76 last month.

Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:

Months/2023Super 98Special 95E-Plus 91
JanuaryDh2.78Dh2.67Dh2.59
FebruaryDh3.05Dh2.93Dh2.86
MarchDh3.09Dh2.97Dh2.90
AprilDh3.01Dh2.90Dh2.82
MayDh3.16Dh3.05Dh2.97
JuneDh2.95Dh2.84Dh2.76
JulyDh3Dh2.89Dh2.81

