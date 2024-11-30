Sat, Nov 30, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE fuel prices drop to lowest rates in 2024: How much will a full tank cost in December?

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, filling up your tank will cost between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month

Published: Sat 30 Nov 2024, 10:50 AM

Updated: Sat 30 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM

The UAE on Saturday (November 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of December 2024. Petrol rates for the last month of 2024 have been slashed to their lowest this year.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee cut rates by as much as Dh0.13 per litre, compared to prices in November.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:

CategoryPrice per litre (Dec)Price per litre (Nov)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh2.61Dh2.74Dh0.13
Special 95 petrolDh2.50Dh2.63Dh0.13
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.43Dh2.55Dh0.12

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh133.11Dh139.74
Special 95 petrolDh127.50Dh134.13
E-plus 91 petrolDh123.93Dh130.05

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh161.82Dh169.88
Special 95 petrolDh155Dh163.06
E-plus 91 petrolDh150.66Dh158.10

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrolDh193.14Dh202.76
Special 95 petrolDh185Dh194.62
E-plus 91 petrolDh179.82Dh188.70

These are the lowest petrol rates that have been announced in 2024. Prior to this, October had the lowest fuel prices, when rates had been slashed for two consecutive months. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

MonthSuper 98Special 95E-plus 91
January 2.822.712.64
February2.882.762.69
March3.032.922.85
April3.153.032.96
May3.343.223.15
June3.143.022.95
July2.992.882.80
August3.052.932.86
September2.902.782.71
October2.662.542.47
November2.742.632.55

