UAE fuel prices drop to lowest rates in 2024: How much will a full tank cost in December?

The UAE on Saturday (November 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of December 2024. Petrol rates for the last month of 2024 have been slashed to their lowest this year.
The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee cut rates by as much as Dh0.13 per litre, compared to prices in November.
The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.
The new rates will apply from December 1 and are as follows:
|Category
|Price per litre (Dec)
|Price per litre (Nov)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh2.61
|Dh2.74
|Dh0.13
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh2.50
|Dh2.63
|Dh0.13
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh2.43
|Dh2.55
|Dh0.12
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (December)
|Full tank cost (November)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh133.11
|Dh139.74
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh127.50
|Dh134.13
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh123.93
|Dh130.05
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (December)
|Full tank cost (November)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh161.82
|Dh169.88
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh155
|Dh163.06
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh150.66
|Dh158.10
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (December)
|Full tank cost (November)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh193.14
|Dh202.76
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh185
|Dh194.62
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh179.82
|Dh188.70
These are the lowest petrol rates that have been announced in 2024. Prior to this, October had the lowest fuel prices, when rates had been slashed for two consecutive months. Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:
|Month
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-plus 91
|January
|2.82
|2.71
|2.64
|February
|2.88
|2.76
|2.69
|March
|3.03
|2.92
|2.85
|April
|3.15
|3.03
|2.96
|May
|3.34
|3.22
|3.15
|June
|3.14
|3.02
|2.95
|July
|2.99
|2.88
|2.80
|August
|3.05
|2.93
|2.86
|September
|2.90
|2.78
|2.71
|October
|2.66
|2.54
|2.47
|November
|2.74
|2.63
|2.55
