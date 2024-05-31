E-Paper

UAE cuts fuel prices for June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Prices were reduced by 20 fils per litre, compared to the rates in May

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:49 AM

Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:52 AM

The UAE on Friday announced the retail fuel prices for the month of June 2024. The approved fuel prices are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee slashed the rates by 20 fils per litre, compared to prices in May. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:


CategoryPrice per litre (June)Price per litre (May)Difference
Super 98 petrolDh3.14Dh3.3420 fils
Special 95 petrolDh3.02Dh3.2220 fils
E-plus 91 petrolDh2.95Dh3.1520 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh10.20 and Dh14.80 less than last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrolDh160.14Dh170.34
Special 95 petrolDh154.02Dh164.22
E-plus 91 petrolDh150.45Dh160.65

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrolDh194.68Dh207.08
Special 95 petrolDh187.24Dh199.64
E-plus 91 petrolDh182.90Dh195.30

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (June)Full tank cost (May)
Super 98 petrolDh232.36Dh247.16
Special 95 petrolDh223.48Dh238.28
E-plus 91 petrolDh218.30Dh233.10

