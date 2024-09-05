UAE announces start of operations at final unit of Barakah nuclear plant

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 11:38 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM

The fourth and final unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is now operational, the President said on September 5.

In a tweet, President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "With the start of operations at Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE has taken another significant step on the journey towards net zero."

Unit 4 will add another 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity for powering the national grid, marking another significant step forward towards full-fleet operations and in driving the UAE’s efforts in enhancing grid stability and energy security with abundant around-the-clock zero-emissions electricity.