UAE announces start of operations at final unit of Barakah nuclear plant

The fourth and final unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is now operational, the President said on September 5.
In a tweet, President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "With the start of operations at Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE has taken another significant step on the journey towards net zero."
Unit 4 will add another 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity for powering the national grid, marking another significant step forward towards full-fleet operations and in driving the UAE’s efforts in enhancing grid stability and energy security with abundant around-the-clock zero-emissions electricity.
"We will continue to prioritise energy security and sustainability for the benefit of our nation and our people today and tomorrow," he added.
Each unit has been connected to the grid more efficiently than the previous unit, as institutional knowledge and experience have been applied subsequently. Unit 3 was delivered four months faster than the Unit 2 schedule, and five months faster than the Unit 1 schedule, demonstrating the significant benefit of building multiple units within a phased timeline.
